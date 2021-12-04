Earthquake registered on Armenia-Georgia border

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on the Armenia-Georgia border 18 km north-east from the village of Bavra at 11:26 on December 4, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10km.

The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 point at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in Armenia’s territory, in the village of Bavra, Norashen and Sarchapet communities of Lori province.

