Artsakh reports 54 daily COVID-19 cases
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. 54 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of health said.
399 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 3.
Currently, 102 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals. 18 are in critical condition, 48 in serious condition. The other cases receive treatment at home.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
