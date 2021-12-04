Road condition

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed and difficult to pass across Armenia.

The road in Aragatsotn province from Amberd station to Lake Kari is closed.

Vanadzor-Dilijan, Tatev-Kapan, Artik-Alagyaz highways are partly covered with clear ice.

The ministry urges drivers to use snow tires.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan