The situation in NK resulted by use of force cannot serve as basis for settlement – FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Conference, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid on December 2, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the effective cooperation of Armenia with the OSCE and its executive structures and the implementation of projects in the three OSCE dimensions, aimed at strengthening the concept of comprehensive and cooperative security.

The parties also touched upon the prospects of further development of the Armenia Cooperation Program (ACP).

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation resulted by the aggression carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The Armenian Foreign Minister reaffirmed the position of the Armenian side on the de-escalation of the situation in the region and the establishment of lasting peace, at the same time emphasizing that the continuous provocative actions of the Azerbaijani side, the Azerbaijani leadership's anti-Armenianism and belligerent rhetoric undermine those efforts.

Touching upon the humanitarian issues created by the 44-day war, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees held in Azerbaijan.

He also attached importance to the preservation the Armenian historical and cultural heritage in the territories of Artsakh, which came under Azerbaijani control.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh resulted by use of force cannot serve as basis for the settlement of the conflict.

The need for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peaceful negotiations under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was stressed.