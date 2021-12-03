PM Pashinyan presents details on salary increase of science workers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan presented details on expected salary increase of science workers from January 1, 2022.

ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page that laboratory assistant's salary will increase from 67 thousand to 102 thousand drams, an increase of 52%.

The salary of a senior laboratory assistant will increase from 76 thousand to 110 thousand drams, an increase of 44%.

The salary of a junior researcher will increase from 85,800 to 120,000 drams, an increase of 40%.

The salary of a senior researcher will increase from 99 thousand to 200 thousand drams, an increase of 102%.

The salary of a leading researcher will increase from 114,300 to 250,000 drams, an increase of 118%.

The salary of the chief researcher will increase from 138,100 to 367,100 drams, an increase of 165%.

The salary of the head of the scientific group will increase from 129,100 to 230,000 drams, an increase of 78%.

The salary of the head of the scientific department will increase from 141,400 to 350,000 drams, an increase of 147%.