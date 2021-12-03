Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-12-21

YEREVAN, 3 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.49 drams to 489.99 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.31 drams to 553.44 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.65 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 650.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 296.31 drams to 27805 drams. Silver price down by 6.23 drams to 352.8 drams. Platinum price down by 96.42 drams to 14776.82 drams.