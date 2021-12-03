Cyprus adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression against Armenians

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The House of Representatives (parliament) of Cyprus unanimously adopted a resolution on the “Continuous aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenians and the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh”, the Armenian Embassy in Cyprus reports.

“The resolution condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, urges to implement the provisions of the 2020 November 9 statement on the ceasefire, including the release of the captives. At the same time it calls on the international community to act in a way which will stop Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia, as well as urges the international organizations to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh.

The resolution also condemned Turkey’s involvement in the war unleashed against Nagorno Karabakh”, the Embassy said in a statement.

