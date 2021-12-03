Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly expresses Canada’s solidarity with Armenian people

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Canada has expressed its solidarity with the Armenian people.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council.

“Met with my Armenian counterpart at OSCE. I expressed Canada’s solidarity with Armenian people, reiterated Canada is deeply concerned by the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash, which resulted in the deaths of Armenian troops”, the Canadian FM said on Twitter.

