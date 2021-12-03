Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 December

Armenian President, Russian Ambassador discuss regional security

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Presidential Office reports.

The meeting touched upon the agenda of the bilateral relations, as well as the regional security and stability-related issues.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








