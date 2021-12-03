Armenia’s representative to ECHR to attend ICJ sitting on delivery of order about appeal against Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Yeghishe Kirakosyan will depart for the Netherlands to take part in the delivery of order by the International Court of Justice relating to Armenia’s application against Azerbaijan.

Kirakosyan will depart for the Netherlands on December 6.

The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver its order over Armenia’s request to apply provisional measures against Azerbaijan on December 7.

The International Court of Justice held public hearings over Armenia’s request to indicate provisional measures against Azerbaijan on October 14-15.

On September 16, 2021, Armenia instituted proceedings against the Republic of Azerbaijan before the International Court of Justice with regard to alleged violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

Armenia also requested the Court to indicate certain provisional measures “as a matter of extreme urgency”, including the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives from Azerbaijan, as well as the closure of the so-called “Military Trophies Park” in Baku.

