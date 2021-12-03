Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 December

Armenia has new Permanent Representative to Council of Europe

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Arman Khachatryan has been appointed as Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe.

The respective decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

 

