COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports lowest daily death toll in two months

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. 13 people died in one day from COVID-19 in Armenia, the lowest daily death toll in two months, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The total death toll reached 7644.

399 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 339,977.

The total number of recoveries reached 319,476 (995 in the last 24 hours).

6484 tests were administered.

As of December 3 the number of active cases stood at 11,405.

