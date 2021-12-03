Armenia has interesting offers for tourists this winter

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Winter rafting, snowkiting, snowboarding: Armenia has interesting offers for tourists this year.

Specialists claim this year the country has chances to recover the tourist loss, which occured because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Artsakh War.

The Tourism Committee told ARMENPRESS that they do everything to bring tourists to Armenia.

PR and digital marketing expert at the Tourism Committee Gayane Ayvazyan said that they have already planned several campaigns in digital field for winter aimed at raising Armenia’s attractiveness as a country of winter interests.

According to the Tourism Committee, winter is favorable for conducting targeted marketing campaigns. Russia, some European countries, the United States and Ukraine, which recently showed activeness, are under the target. The Committee claims a lot needs to be done to position Armenia from more favorable positions and show the country’s all attractions to tourists.

In their turn tour companies are making interesting offers, they state that there are many means to boost the flow of tourists in winter, as according to them, Armenia has many other options to attract tourists in addition to Tsaghkadzor and Jermuk resort towns.

One Way Tour founding director Matevos Barseghyan says a lot of events need to be organized, it’s necessary to advertise Armenia, first of all as a safe country. According to him, it’s necessary to establish contacts with the tour companies of those countries from where Armenia wants to attract tourists.

