President Sarkissian holds meeting with doctor in economics Tatul Manaseryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received doctor in economics, professor, chairman of the Civil Council named after Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan NGO Tatul Manaseryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the current situation in Armenia, the domestic and external challenges. Tatul Manaseryan presented their views and approaches, as well as their organization’s activity directions and programs.

The sides emphasized the necessity of constitutional amendments to ensure a balanced administration system.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan