US Secretary of State, Turkish FM discuss situation in Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Armenia and Azerbaijan, the State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

The meeting was held in Riga, Latvia on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial.

 








