Armenian government proposes to declare Sep 27 day of remembrance of 2020 Artsakh War victims

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia proposes to declare September 27 as a day of remembrance of the victims of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020.

The draft law was included in the Cabinet session agenda today and was approved at the beginning of the session.

The respective proposal will be submitted for the parliament’s discussion.

