Pashinyan introduces new Governor of Armavir province to Cabinet members

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today newly-appointed Governor of Armavir province Eduard Hovhannisyan to members of the Cabinet at today’s session.

“Until summer of this year Eduard Hovhannisyan was serving as the Chairman of the State Revenue Committee. Congratulations, Mr. Hovhannisyan, on your appointment, I wish you success”, the PM said.

In his turn Eduard Hovhannisyan thanked the PM for such an opportunity.

“The effective provincial, territorial administration is one of the key directions of the development of our country’s economy, the state-building”, Hovhannisyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan