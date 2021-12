Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting in Sweden not ruled out

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. A meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Stockholm isn’t ruled out, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“A meeting is possible within the framework of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council,” he said.

FM Mirzoyan is currently in Stockholm, taking part in the OSCE ministerial meeting.

On December 1, the European External Action Service representative Luc Pierre Devigne told RFE/RL’s Armenian service that Mirzoyan and Bayramov will meet on December 2.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan