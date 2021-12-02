Armenia reports 558 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. 558 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 339,578, the ministry of healthcare reports.

9013 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 1.

716 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 318,481.

The death toll has risen to 7631 (21 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 12,016.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan