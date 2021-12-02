Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 December

Trilateral deputy prime ministerial task force meeting to resume in ‘coming days’

Trilateral deputy prime ministerial task force meeting to resume in ‘coming days’

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The December 1 meeting of the trilateral task force led by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will resume in the “coming days”, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan’s office told ARMENPRESS when asked to present details from the session held in Moscow.

“We can speak about the results of the session only after its completion,” Grigoryan’s office said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]