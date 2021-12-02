LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 December:

The price of aluminum up by 0.78% to $2646.50, copper price stood at $9510.00, lead price down by 0.65% to $2288.00, nickel price up by 0.87% to $20300.00, tin price down by 0.45% to $39075.00, zinc price down by 0.89% to $3227.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price up by 0.53% to $66150.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.