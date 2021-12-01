Lavrov speaks about Russia's role in finding solutions to issues of dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russia continues to focus on efforts to resolve various regional conflicts, including the Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Federation Council of the RF Federal Assembly on December 1.

“Russia has a clear contribution to the resolution of such crises. I am talking about our key role in defeating the terrorists, promoting political dialogue in Syria, as well as ending the bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh and finding lasting solutions to the disputed issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, he said.

Lavrov added that Russia is also actively involved in Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Korean Peninsula and other issues.