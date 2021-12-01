ASIAN INDICES - 01-12-21
TOKYO, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The results of the trading sessions of the Asian stock exchanges on December 1 are as follows:
In Japan, the NIKKEI index rose by 0.41% to 27,935.62 points, and the TOPIX index of the consumer market rose by 0.44% to 1,936.74 points. The Chinese Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.36% to 3576.89 points, and the HANG SENG Index rose by 0.78% to 23658.92 points.
