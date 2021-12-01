Armenian President congratulates Romanian counterpart on Great Union Day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis on the country’s national day – the Great Union Day, the Presidential Office reports.

“Armenia attaches importance to the deepening of friendly relations with Romania, which are based on mutual trust and common values.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Romania. On the eve of this important event for our friendly nations, I reaffirm our country’s readiness to strengthen the inter-state ties with Romania and my invitation to you to visit Yerevan when appropriate.

I am confident that with joint efforts we will develop and expand the bilateral partnership for the benefit of our peoples”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan