Armenian FM visits Sweden for 28th OSCE Ministerial Council
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Stockholm, Sweden to participate in the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council December 1-3, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.
A number of bilateral meetings will take place during the visit, he added.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 11:38 Armenian President congratulates Romanian counterpart on Great Union Day
- 11:31 Armenian customs officers already on duty at Goris-Kapan road
- 11:11 Armenia reports 502 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11:01 First Russia-ASEAN naval exercise begins in Indonesia
- 09:26 Armenian FM visits Sweden for 28th OSCE Ministerial Council
- 09:04 European Stocks - 30-11-21
- 09:03 US stocks down - 30-11-21
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-11-21
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 30-11-21
- 09:00 Oil Prices Down - 30-11-21
- 11.30-19:39 Nikol Pashinyan receives representatives of Central Board of the Ramkavar Azatakan Party
- 11.30-19:27 Greek, Cypriot and Armenian special forces complete joint exercises
- 11.30-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-11-21
- 11.30-17:30 Asian Stocks up - 30-11-21
- 11.30-17:12 “World’s first verdict for ISIS crimes against Yazidis”: German court finds Islamic State member guilty of genocide
- 11.30-15:57 Armenian PM, EU’s Special Representative discuss agenda of upcoming Eastern Partnership summit
- 11.30-15:46 China hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan will resolve disputes through dialogue
- 11.30-14:44 Greek parliamentarians visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 11.30-13:57 EU Ambassador in Armenia visits Soldier’s Home rehabilitation center
- 11.30-13:20 Football Federation of Armenia resumes negotiations over building “national stadium”
- 11.30-13:02 Fatalities reported in Azerbaijan military helicopter crash
- 11.30-11:57 ICJ to deliver its order on Armenia’s request to indicate provisional measures against Azerbaijan Dec. 7
- 11.30-11:49 Defense ministry neither denies nor confirms report on withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Ishkhanasar section
- 11.30-11:09 Armenia reports 398 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11.30-10:18 Armenian Space Program: Ministry of High Tech Industry presents details
18:08, 11.25.2021
Viewed 2407 times Armenia, Russia hold joint military exercises
19:13, 11.24.2021
Viewed 2206 times Azerbaijan is trying to create tension in the Armenian-Greek relations -Ambassador speaks about Thessaloniki incident
21:20, 11.26.2021
Viewed 2182 times Putin mentions what the leaders of the three countries agreed on
12:00, 11.27.2021
Viewed 1966 times Armenian science and technology potential attracts US funding agencies
20:42, 11.26.2021
Viewed 1858 times Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev make statement summarizing the trilateral meeting