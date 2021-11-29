Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 November

Armenia plans to mandate health pass to restaurants, cultural venues starting January 1

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities are planning to introduce a coronavirus health pass for entry to restaurants and cultural venues, the Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said at a press conference.

The regulation will require people to produce a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate against COVID-19 upon entry to cultural venues or restaurants.

The draft decision is already in circulation and will take effect January 1, 2022 if approved.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








