COVID-19: Armenia announces 8-nation entry ban over Omicron variant

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is prohibiting the entry of travelers from a number of countries because of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said at a news conference.

Following the WHO guidelines the Armenian authorities are imposing a ravel ban, she said.

“We plan to temporarily restrict the entry of citizens of South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar and Tanzania,” Avanesyan said.

However, she added that other additional restrictions will also be imposed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan