ECHR applies interim measures regarding 4 Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights applied interim measures regarding 4 Armenian prisoners of war held by Azerbaijan, attorney Artak Zeynalyan told ARMENPRESS..

Lawyers Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan had asked the ECHR to indicate interim measures – prioritizing the physical inviolability and protection of the lives of the captives – in their application sent to the court in relation to those taken captive or who are missing during the military actions following the Azeri attack on November 16.

