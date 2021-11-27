LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 November:

The price of aluminum down by 4.24% to $2619.00, copper price down by 3.79% to $9520.00, lead price down by 0.92% to $2259.00, nickel price down by 3.72% to $20075.00, tin price down by 1.40% to $39200.00, zinc price down by 3.54% to $3217.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $63155.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.