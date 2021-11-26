Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev make statement summarizing the trilateral meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a statement summarizing the results of the negotiations, which will be soon available for journalists, ARMENPRESS reports Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson of the Russian President, told TASS.

At the moment Pashinyan-Putin bilateral meeting is underway in Sochi.

Before that the Russian President had met with the Azerbaijani President, after which the trilateral meeting took place.








