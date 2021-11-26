YEREVAN, 26 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Russia hopes that the meeting of “3+3” format (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Iran) will take place in “not too distant future”, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko told TASS.



“While that issue is being elaborated, it is necessary to receive the consent of all participants. When we reach that agreement, we will announce where the meeting will take place. We hope that it is a matter of not too distant future” said the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation.



Andrei Rudenko added that the chair intended for Georgia will remain vacant if Georgia does not confirm its participation. And when Georgia expresses readiness, it can be a full participant.

The “3+3” format was proposed by Turkey following the 44-day war. The initiative envisages a new platform, in which the three countries of the South Caucasus - Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan - and their three neighbors - Russia, Turkey and Iran - will participate.