NK conflict settlement should take place in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. NK conflict settlement should take place in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan said during Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev negotiations in Sochi, referring to the statement of Ilham Aliyev that it’s necessary to start peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Of course, we are also interested in that. We believe that the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should take place within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format, but I think that many issues can be discussed, resolved in a trilateral format, in a bilateral format.

I must say that direct contacts are already being loomed between the Armenian and Azerbaijani officials, and I think that this should also be emphasized against the background of not so good and positive nuances. These positive nuances should also be emphasized. And most importantly, I want to reiterate, I think that the main purpose of today's meeting is not only to speak about the presence or absence of specific issues, but the main point is that today we can come to concrete or as concrete decisions as possible for achieving stability in South Caucasus, since peace, stability and people’s safety is our responsibility”.