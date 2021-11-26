Vladimir Putin welcomes readiness of Pashinyan, Aliyev to meet in Brussels

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin welcomed the readiness of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to meet in Brussels on December 15, ARMENPRESS reports Putin said in a trilateral meeting with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Sochi.

“I know that a meeting is scheduled also in Brussels in the near future and you have agreed to go there and meet there. We also welcome this. The more you have opportunities for direct contact, the better. Recently I talked about that also with the Presidents of the European Council Charles Michel and he looks forward to seeing you”, Putin said.