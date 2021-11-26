PM Pashinyan sends condolence message to Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in connection with the human casualties resulted by the tragic incident at “Listvyazhnaya” mine in Kemerovo region. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message reads as follows,

“Honorable Vladimir Vladimirovich,

It was with deep sorrow that I learnt about the tragic incident that took place at the “Listvyazhnaya” mine in Kemerovo region, which resulted in the death of dozens of miners and rescuers.

On behalf of the Armenian people and on my own behalf I ask you to convey sincere condolences and words of solidarity to the relatives and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured".