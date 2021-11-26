Armenian President sends condolence letter to Russian counterpart

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the deadly accident at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Belovsky District of Kuzbass, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“Please, convey my deep condolences and sincere support to the families of the victims, and my wishes of speedy recovery to the injured.

At the moment of this great tragedy, Armenia as always stands by the brotherly people of Russia”, President Sarkissian said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan