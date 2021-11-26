CSTO Secretary General congratulates Armenia’s new defense minister on appointment

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on appointment, the ministry told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Papikyan,

Accept my sincere congratulations on your appointment as the Defense Minister of Armenia.

The trust of the Armenian authorities to you shows the appreciation of your capacities, professional achievements, deep knowledge and acquired practical experience in the governance field.

The Armed Forces of Armenia are a key factor for ensuring the country’s security and state sovereignty, as well as an important link in the CSTO collective security system.

Dear Mr. Papikyan, I wish you health and success during your responsible activity aimed at strengthening the Armenian Armed Forces and developing the military cooperation within the CSTO”, reads the letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan