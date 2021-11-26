Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Putin to convene Security Council meeting after talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will convene a meeting with members of the Security Council on November 26 after the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said according to RIA Novosti.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








