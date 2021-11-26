Black Friday at Ucom: Up to 70% discount for smart home devices, gadgets and smartphones

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. As of today till November 28th inclusive, in Ucom sales and service centers, as well as at Ucom’s online shop, up to 70% discount is applicable to a number of products within the scope of the famous “Black Friday”.

Let us also note that on the mentioned days Premium class “beautiful”, as well as bronze and silver phone numbers will be available at 50% discount.

“Black Friday at Ucom will last for 3 days. Therefore, if you have made up your mind to update your smartphones, gadgets or unburden your daily life with the help of Smart Home devices, approach the nearest Ucom service center or enter the online shop whenever convenient for you”, mentioned Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let us add that during the “Black Friday” it is possible, in particular, to buy Samsung Galaxy S 10 Lite smartphone for 200 900 AMD, instead of the previous 279 900 AMD, Apple Watch Nike S4 40mm smart watch for 139 900 AMD, instead of the previous 264 900 AMD, Beats MLYG2AM/A earphones for 39 450 AMD, instead of the previous 78 900 AMD, BT Marshall Stockwell music system for 89 900 AMD, instead of the previous 107 900 AMD, and Xiaomi Mi 2 Mini drone for 29 900 AMD, instead of the previous 48 900 AMD, etc.