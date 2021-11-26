Putin addresses NK conflict settlement, border incidents

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin addressed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution and border incidents during his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi, which will be followed by trilateral talks and then a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During the meeting with Aliyev, President Putin noted that Russian peacekeepers play great role in ensuring stability in the region.

“We will speak about the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh issue in a trilateral format meeting, soon the Armenian Prime Minister will join us and we will continue this discussion. I think that our peacekeepers have a role here. Unfortunately, there are issues, incidents, which happen not without victims, but that’s why we’ve gathered today, to see what’s been done and what has to be done not only to avoid such incidents, but for there to be the kind of conditions for de-escalation that would allow people in the region to live calmly, and for the countries to develop,” Putin said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan