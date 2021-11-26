President of Artsakh sends condolence letter to Russia’s Putin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the President’s Office reports.

The letter runs as follows:

“Honorable Vladimir Putin,

In Artsakh, we have learnt with deep sorrow about the accident that took place in Kemerovo region of the Russian Federation and which took dozens of lives.

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself, I express condolences and support to You dear Vladimir Putin, to relatives and friends of the miners who fell victim to the tragic disaster. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery.

At this difficult moment we bear the brunt of loss and pain with the fraternal Russian people”.