Putin to hold bilateral meeting with Pashinyan after trilateral talks

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ahead of the trilateral meeting with participation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Putin will hold a separate bilateral meeting with PM Pashinyan after the trilateral talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The meeting is taking place in Sochi.

