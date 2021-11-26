Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Repatriated captives are lost civilian and wounded serviceman

Repatriated captives are lost civilian and wounded serviceman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said in a statement that one the November 26 repatriated nationals is the resident of Artsakh who had accidentally crossed into Azeri-controlled territory earlier this week while the other returned captive is a serviceman who was shot and wounded and subsequently captured on November 16 in a military position.

He said the two captives were returned from Azerbaijan through the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers. “I’d like to thank the Russian side for their effective mediating mission, with hope that through their continuous efforts it will be possible to swiftly repatriate all our countrymen who are still held in Azerbaijani captivity,” President Harutyunyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]