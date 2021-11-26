Parliamentary standing committee on defense affairs holds closed discussion attended by governors

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs is holding a closed-format discussion today.

Chairman of the committee Andranik Kocharyan said that they have organized this meeting to discuss the law on militia which was approved last year in October during the 44-Day War. “Most likely, it was not complete. Maybe that law solved an issue or not. But we gathered today in order to understand whether this law solves all the issues completely, if not, so what we need to do”, he said.

He proposed to hold the session in a closed format as they are going to discuss problems connected with the law, issues relating to the army reserve.

The meeting is attended by the governors of Aragatsotn, Syunik, Ararat provinces, the deputy governor of Gegharkunik and others.

In October 2020, the Armenian Parliament adopted the legislative package on making amendments to the Law on Defense and adjacent laws which proposed to create a militia and defined that term.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan