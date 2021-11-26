Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament participates in IPA CIS Council session in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan participated in the session of the Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg, the Armenian Parliament’s press service reports.

The Armenian delegation also took part in the international conference “Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals” at the Tavricheskiy Palace on November 25-26.

Attended by the heads of parliament of the CIS states, representatives of international organizations and healthcare experts, the discussion focused on a number of changes in several areas caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The parliament speakers of the CIS states presented the COVID-19 situation in their countries, the data connected with vaccinations, etc.

The meetings of the IPA CIS Permanent Commissions on Social Policy and Human Rights, on Political Issues and International Cooperation and on Economy and Finance were also held on the sidelines of the summit.

Thereafter, the meeting of the IPA CIS Council was held.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan