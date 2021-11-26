Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Azerbaijan returns two Armenian captives

Azerbaijan returns two Armenian captives

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.

The citizens who were repatriated from Azerbaijan are Mihran Musayelyan (born 2000) and Aren Aramyan (born 1993), the Ministry of Defense said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]