Azerbaijan returns two Armenian captives
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.
The citizens who were repatriated from Azerbaijan are Mihran Musayelyan (born 2000) and Aren Aramyan (born 1993), the Ministry of Defense said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
