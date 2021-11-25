Armenia, Russia hold joint military exercises
18:08, 25 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia informs that a joint Armenian-Russian military exercises were held on November 24-25.
The military units were brought to a "High" level of combat readiness, the personnel occupied the designated areas.
ARMENPRESS reports according to the Ministry of Defense, the exercises were carried out with the involvement of infantry combat vehicles and air force, which showed excellent results.
