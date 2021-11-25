COVID-19: Poland donates over 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Armenia
14:01, 25 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Poland donated 201,640 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to Armenia’s Ministry of Healthcare, the Embassy of Poland in Armenia said in a statement on social media.
In the statement the Embassy highly valued the cooperation with the Armenian Healthcare Ministry.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
