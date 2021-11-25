Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

COVID-19: Poland donates over 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Poland donated 201,640 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to Armenia’s Ministry of Healthcare, the Embassy of Poland in Armenia said in a statement on social media.

In the statement the Embassy highly valued the cooperation with the Armenian Healthcare Ministry.

 

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








