Armenian FM presents situation caused by latest Azerbaijani aggression to Israeli counterpart

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation on November 24 with Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, the Armenian foreign ministry reports.

During the conversation Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation resulting from the recent aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia.

The sides discussed the Armenian-Israeli relations and prospects of its promotion.

The issues on the Armenian historical-cultural and religious heritage in the Holy Land were touched upon.