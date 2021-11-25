Pashinyan introduces new deputy PM to Cabinet members

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced newly-appointed deputy prime minister Hambardzum Matevosyan to the Cabinet members during today’s session of the government.

Pashinyan reminded that Mr. Matevosyan has served as Governor of Armavir province prior to the appointment.

“The position of the deputy prime minister remained vacant after Suren Papikyan’s appointment as defense minister. I want to congratulate Mr. Matevosyan on appointment as deputy prime minister and wish him success in conducting activities for the benefit of Armenia and the Armenian people”, PM Pashinyan said.

In his turn Hambardzum Matevosyan thanked the PM for the high trust. “I will try to do the utmost to justify your and our compatriots’ expectations”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan