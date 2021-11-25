Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Hambardzum Matevosyan appointed deputy prime minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Hambardzum Matevosyan deputy prime minister, the Presidential Office reports.

Hambardzum Matevsyan has been serving as Governor of Armavir province since October 16, 2018.

 

