Hambardzum Matevosyan appointed deputy prime minister of Armenia
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Hambardzum Matevosyan deputy prime minister, the Presidential Office reports.
Hambardzum Matevsyan has been serving as Governor of Armavir province since October 16, 2018.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
